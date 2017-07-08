July 8 and 15: Up Close & Personal: Macrophotography. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This course will focus on all aspects of capturing, processing and displaying macro-photographic (extreme close-up) images using the plants, features and environment of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens as the subject matter. Class Requirements: digital SLR camera, a tripod and a basic knowledge of the camera’s operation (beyond “Full Auto”). $100 Members, $120 Non-Members.