Vacation Bible School - Canterbury UMC

Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Canterbury UMC will hold VBS for students who have completed 3K through fifth grades, from June 5-9. Themes are specific by age group.

Lower VBS: Ages completed 3K-2nd grade will discover their strength in God with Hero Central.

Upper VBS: Ages completed 3rd-5th grade will join Paul on his dangerous journey to share the truth.

Register: http://canterburychildren.com/eventsregister/vbs-2017

Questions: Contact Ashley Neal, ashley.neal@canterburyumc.org or 205.874.1554

