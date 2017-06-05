Vacation Bible School - Canterbury UMC

Canterbury UMC will hold VBS for students who have completed 3K through fifth grades, from June 5-9. Themes are specific by age group.
Lower VBS: Ages completed 3K-2nd grade will discover their strength in God with Hero Central.
Upper VBS: Ages completed 3rd-5th grade will join Paul on his dangerous journey to share the truth.
Register: http://canterburychildren.com/eventsregister/vbs-2017
Questions: Contact Ashley Neal, ashley.neal@canterburyumc.org or 205.874.1554
Info
Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
