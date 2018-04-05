Valuable Facts for Ages 55 and Older: Long-Term Care Insurance – When Should You Consider It?

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This is your chance to ask speaker Babs W. Hart, MDRT, CLTC, all of your questions: What are my best solutions? What can I do if I can’t afford it? What are some new strategies? What does my current policy cover? RSVP by calling 229-2427 or emailing cindy@cindymonk.com.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
