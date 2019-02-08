Video Games Live!

Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Video Games Live™ is an immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular video games of all time. Gamers and non-gamers alike will be dazzled by synchronized cutting-edge video screen visuals, state-of-the-art lighting, stage show production, and special on-stage interactive segments.

Info
Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music
