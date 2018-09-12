Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio

to Google Calendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00 iCalendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00

VINO 1930 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

You’re invited – and so is your pup! Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, is hosting its third annual Pooches on the Patio event to celebrate its seventh anniversary. On Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., come dine on the patio with your furry friends! Bring your own pups and meet adoptable dogs from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) that are looking for forever homes. Plus, enjoy event-exclusive, signature craft cocktails: the Pooch Potion martini and the Meow Mule, a Moscow mule. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the GBHS.

Guests can enter a drawing to win prizes such as a Vino gift card or toys and treats for their pets donated by the GBHS. Additionally, guests will receive a complementary goody bag with Vino’s famous apple fritters or brownies to take home. Pups will also receive a complimentary treat bag. In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests.

Info
VINO 1930 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
2059390748
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00 iCalendar - Vino 7th Anniversary Event – Pooches on the Patio - 2018-09-12 17:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Issu: Village Living September 2018