Walk to End Alzheimer's- Heart of Alabama

Hosted by the Birmingham AL Alzheimer's Association, there will be entertainment, activities for the kids-an all around fun family day!

The Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is headquartered right here in Birmingham and is fairly new to the city! The Alzheimer’s Association has been around nationally for many decades-it is the 3rd LARGEST funder for research behind the US and China and the LARGEST nonprofit funder for Alzheimer’s research, care and support in the world.

We are trying to raise awareness and exposure, in hopes of coming together to fight this disease, and to inform families that we, the Alzheimer's Association and it’s staff are here to help- especially when loved ones receive the devastating diagnosis.