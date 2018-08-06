OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents World History with Matt Levey, Prof. of History, B'Ham-Southern College. We will learn about a variety of individual civilizations and nations as they developed over time, but the context will be how they illustrate these fundamental transitions made by the human species. He strongly recommends we read The Human Web: A Bird’s-Eye View of World History by J. R. and William H. McNeil to understand.

Aug 6: transition from small village life and nomadism to settled agriculture in separate regions of the world

Aug 13: development of big empires and the beginnings of interconnections among them

Aug 20: emergence of the vast regional system of exchange covering what is called “Afro-Eurasia”

Aug 27: Industrial Revolution and 20th Century globalization