OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents WWII German Prisoners of War Camps in the U.S., Emphasizing Those in Alabama with Instructor: Joanne Bruer, retired history instructor, Jacksonville State University

Some 435,000 POWs came to the U.S. to be interned during World War II. The presentation will give an in-depth look into the daily lives of the POWs, the American guards, and the local people. The prisoners ranged from staunch Nazis and battle- hardened veterans to draftees conscripted from the ranks of school-aged boys and civilians. Some were not even Germans, but men from countries allied with or annexed to Germany.

They were individuals with varied hopes, dreams, and beliefs.