Young People's Concert: Out of this World!

Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Explore the orchestral beyond in this stellar program geared towards 3rd - 6th grade, and featuring music from Holst’s The Planets, Mason Bate’s Mothership, and lots of familiar surprises along the way.

Tickets are $8.

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
