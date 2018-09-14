ZooGala

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Tickets for the main ZooGala event are $250 per person, and tickets for the main event plus the VIP pre-party are $350 per person. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit birminghamzoo.com/events/zoogala-2018.

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
