Gardens to host 67th Camellia Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Camellia Society/Dave Glass. Visitors will be able to enjoy camellia flowers in person at this year’s Birmingham Camellia Show.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens are home to all things plants, and on Feb. 25, the center will be home to the 67th annual Birmingham Camellia Show.

“[The show] is to promote appreciation and enjoyment of camellias in this area,” said Birmingham Camellia Society liaison Bill Dodson.

The Birmingham Camellia Society is a club within the American Camellia Society, which works to educate people of the camellia plant genus. There are more than 200 species of camellia, all of which are native to Asia. The flower was thought to have been brought to America on a boat from the East India Company, according to the American Camellia Society. Now, local camellia blooms will be put on display during the annual show to be viewed by the public.

Dodson said while no plants will be available for purchase, community members are welcome to submit their blooms from 8-11 a.m. the day of the show to be judged by certified American Camellia Society judges at no charge.

Bloom judging will be from 11 a.m. to noon, and the show will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m.. Admission is free.

To find out more about the camellia, go to the Birmingham Camellia Society’s Facebook page or americancamellias.com.