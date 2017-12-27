A look ahead: Lane Parke to begin 2nd phase of construction

× Expand Photo by Drew Young. Construction for the second phase of Lane Parke is scheduled to begin in 2018, starting with the demolition of the old Mountain Brook Shopping Center currently slated to begin in July.

After reaching a standstill in the development of the Lane Parke shopping center following the completion of phase 1, construction on phase 2 is slated to start in 2018.

President of Evson Inc. John Evans said construction was previously delayed due to Rite Aid’s leasing contract, but they have since reached an agreement to “cease operations” no later than June 30, 2018. This allows development to begin more than a year early.

Demolition of the current shopping center will begin in July, the first part of the “multiphase plan” that Evans said is in place. Much of the demolition and construction will be occurring at the same time, but Evans and Vice President Bill McReynolds said Jemison Lane will be completed by March 2018.

“Once we get Jemison Lane open all the way through, then we can throw up a fence [for construction],” McReynolds said. From that point forward, all of the construction will be on the south side of Jemison Lane. The idea is that this will help everyday traffic proceed unimpeded during construction as well.

“We’re hoping that because we’re getting closer to the center of the village, construction of the second phase doesn’t have much impact on vehicular traffic and shopping patterns,” Evans said.

Additional roadwork is also included in the development of the shopping center, as Evans said they will be shifting Culver Road north so it is aligned with the U.S. 280 on-ramp. This will also line up with the future roundabouts.

Construction will replace Ray & Poyner’s parking lot on Culver Road and create more spaces in front of where The Dande-Lion sits now, and Evans said they will be working with Ray & Poyner and Treadwell Barbers Hairstyling to reface parts of their building.

The bulk of the construction will be for the second phase of the shopping center, which McReynolds estimated is about 44,000 square feet, not including Regions Bank.

This will be made to match the exterior of the first phase, although Evans said some of the roofing and other components may be a higher grade than previously used.

Evans said there are 18 spaces for tenants, although that can change based on each individual business’ needs. They are planning for one restaurant in the new section in addition to many boutique-style retailers that are new to Mountain Brook or Birmingham.

Both Jemison Lane and Rele Street — which is planned to extend through the new phase and connect to Culver Road — will have additional parking spaces to accommodate for growing traffic in the area as well.

Evans estimated all tenants will be in and ready to open in summer or fall of 2019 and this time, he’d like to have a big reveal for the tenants.

“The one thing that Bill and I want to try to do is to have a grand opening,” he said. In lieu of having staggered ribbon-cuttings while construction is still occurring, he and McReynolds want to host one event to officially open the second phase of Lane Parke.

“We need a big show to introduce them [the new shops] to Birmingham,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds said because the Planned Unit Development for the center, which was approved in 2014, included the second phase, they do not have to have everything approved by the city again. But, they are working with it on the “nuts and bolts of how it gets built,” he said.

“The city is a partner in this, and we want to keep them engaged,” Evans said. “The last thing I want to do is to have anybody wondering what we’re doing.”