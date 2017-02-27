Additional zoning ordinances approved, hydration station discussed

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Council members heard an update about the Hydration Station proposed for the MBHS ball fields during their meeting on Feb. 27. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The resolution recognizing Sue DeBrecht for her work with Emmet O'Neal and in the Mountain Brook community was met with a standing ovation. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The resolution recognizing Sue DeBrecht for her work with Emmet O'Neal and in the Mountain Brook community was met with a standing ovation. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Prev Next

During the city council meeting on Feb. 27, Dana Hazen, director of planning, building and sustainability, proposed zoning amendments for articles III, IV, V, VI, VII, IX, XXII and XXVIII, all of which were later approved by council members.

Hazen noted that most of the alterations were “not substantive,” but many – including articles III, VII, VIII and IX – did change to state that any produce grown in gardens or greenhouses on residentially zoned and occupied property may not be sold “on the premises” of the residence. Article III also now states that institutions, such as churches, public libraries, public schools municipal government buildings or playgrounds, are not subject to the same regulations as residentially zoned structures, and any improvements made to replace or repair a previously approved improvement will be referred directly to the zoning officer, not to the planning commission, so long as there are no changes to the size, shape, appearance or location.

One of the major amendments came with addition of the Residence F-Legacy District. After noticing five duplex properties on North Montclair, Hazen found they were zoned “Residence F.” Due to many questions regarding one of the duplexes that has been for sale, Hazen and her team found an old Residence F code that was previously applied to those structures and has now been added to the city code under the name Residence F-Legacy District.

“All this language is doing is putting the same exact language that governed those five properties back in the code so that we know what to do with them if someone wants to build on them,” Hazen said. She added that there is a section that notes this new article will not be applied to future properties.

Finally, both articles IV and V were corrected to refer readers to section 129-33 for conditions and requirements regarding institutions in both residence B and C districts, respectively.

Council members also heard an update regarding the proposed Hydration Station for MBHS ball fields. The station, which would be a free-standing, four-sided structure with water fountains and a water bottle refilling station and a misting element, received a construction bid between $40,300 and $43,300, said one of the project’s organizers Jim Noles.

After speaking with various corporations, including Coca-Cola, who has agreed to be the title sponsor, Noles said they have $38,850 pledged to the project. “I feel like we’re in striking distance right now,” he said. Council members encouraged organizers to return with a construction contract for the station at the next meeting to be able to install the station over spring break.

Also during the council meeting, members:

Heard from Superintendent Dicky Barlow about the March 7 property renewal tax. Barlow stated the importance of approving this tax for the Mountain Brook Schools, and said from the tax, the schools receive approximately $18.5 million in funds.

Approved the Sidewalk Construction Policy for the city’s Major Management and Accounting Policies.

Recognized Sue DeBrecht for her services as the director of the Emmet O’Neal Library.

Introduced Lindsy Gardner, the newly hired director of Emmet O’Neal Library.

Approved the minutes of the meeting on Feb. 13.

Approved a resolution designating March 5 as “Mountain Brook’s Mental Health Awareness Day.”

Approved a resolution reappointing Ellen Elsas and Tunes Quarles to the Design Review Committee to serve without compensation through Feb. 1, 2020.

Gave a proclamation regarding Arbor Week.

Approved a resolution authorizing streetlight upgrade at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and West Montcrest.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a professional service agreement between the City and Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood for design services with respect to the athletic field improvements at MBJH and MBHS.

Discussed a resolution authorizing the execution of a right-of-way encroachment agreement with respect to the property located at 5008 Old Leeds Rd.

Approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of a permit pursuant to Ordinance No. 1948 with respect to the installation of a new support structure for a small cell data and communications antenna within the public right-of-way in the vicinity of Country Club Road and Rockdale Lane.

Declared certain police personal property surplus and authorizing its conveyance to the town of Ider, AL.

Declared certain parks and recreation personal property surplus and authorizing its conveyance to the city of Center Point, AL.

Approved an ordinance authorizing the placement of a stop sign on Spring Valley Terrace at its intersection with Rockhill Road and another stop sign on Spring Valley Terrace at its intersection with Spring Valley Road.

The next City Council meeting will be on March 13.