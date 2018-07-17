Altamont Scholars Bowl team second in nation

× Expand Submitted by Julie Beckwith Altamont’s Scholars Bowl Team left to right: Sameer Sultan, Asher Desai, Vivek Sasse, and Kuleen Sasse.

Altamont’s scholars bowl team of Vivek Sasse, Asher Desai, Sameer Sultan and Kuleen Sasse placed second in the nation at the National Academic Championship (NAC) Final Four held June 15–17, in Orlando, Florida. Vivek, Asher, Sameer and Kuleen went undefeated through the preliminary rounds of the competition. In the finals, they lost by just a few questions to Plano West, a team they defeated in prelims.

Altamont’s team, which is coached by Lindsey Motlow, qualified for the NAC Final Four by capturing the New Orleans phase of the championship, held May 26–28. The varsity team of Suneeti Chambers, Henry Chang, Vivek Sasse, Asher Desai, Sameer Sultan and Kuleen Sasse entered the playoffs ranked No. 4 with a 5-1 record. In the early rounds of the playoffs, Altamont defeated Bishop Kelley (OK) 405-170 and No. 1-seeded St. Martin’s Episcopal (LA) 335-320. Altamont faced Clinton (MS) in the final game, where the team won with a final score of 360-295.

Rising senior Vivek Sasse was named MVP of the Orlando tournament.

Submitted by Julie Beckwith.