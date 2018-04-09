Board recognizes achievements, proposes policy updates

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. MBHS wrestling coach Justin Ransom speaks about his time as a coach and recognizes his athletes during the Board of Education meeting on April 9. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. MBHS basketball coach Bucky McMillan speaks about his time as a coach and recognizes his athletes during the Board of Education meeting on April 9. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Rep. David Faulkner presents members of the boys basketball team with a resolution recognizing their work this past season. Prev Next

This month’s Board of Education opened with recognitions, as the meeting often does, but Superintendent Dicky Barlow first recognized two individuals who are usually the ones speaking highly of students or other teachers.

The first was Mountain Brook High School principal Amanda Hood, who recently earned the Outstanding Alumna Award in Instructional Leadership from her alma mater, University of Montevallo. Director of Student Service Dale Wisely was up next for being named in the “Top 50 over 50” in the nation in “Positive Maturity.”

“I don’t know who ‘Positive Maturity’ is,” said Barlow, “but I’m positive they made a good choice.”

The board also commended many students during the meeting, including Mountain Brook Junior High student Abbey Hudson, who earned the Visual Arts Achievements Award and the state’s Best in 3-D award for her sculpture that is currently on display in Montgomery; the MBHS wrestling team and coach Justin Ransom, for their continual hard work and placing 11th at the state tournament this year; and the MBHS boys basketball athletes and coaches for winning the state tournament this year.

State representative David Faulkner presented the team with a resolution honoring and commending their win and gave each student-athlete a certificate recognizing their accomplishment.

It was also acknowledged that the MBJH yearbook, “The Pinnacle,” was recognized by Josten’s for its creative cover. Teacher Amy Loden said they are featured in Josten’s Look Book this year, and she aims to have the yearbook recognized nationally in the future.

Administrators also presented three school policies that have proposed revisions.

The first, Policy J-27, is regarding early education. The revisions to this policy would bring it up to date to current practices, Hood said, and gives students the opportunity to apply for early graduation under special circumstances. Students would still be able to attend graduation ceremonies with their peers, if they would like, Hood said.

Susan Cole, director of personnel, also presented the need for revision for Police G-24. Currently, the policy states retirement is mandatory at 70 years of age, although that is in direct conflict with the school system’s nondiscrimination policy.

Finally, Wisely discussed Policy J-4, regarding corporal punishment. This policy was created in 1979, although he said no one can remember its last use.

“It’s clearly intended to discourage its practice, if not prevent it,” Wisely said, but noted the policy did allow faculty to use corporal punishment as a last resort.

The recommended revisions to this policy would prohibit corporal punishment.

Barlow recommended all new or revised policies be tabled for one month to allow for community review and input.

Also during the BOE meeting, members:

Approved the minutes from March 12.

Approved the most recent financial statements made to the board.

Approved the previously proposed materials and textbooks for fine arts and world language classes.

Approved the sale or distribution of surplus materials.

Approved recommendations made for personnel.

Awarded the 2018 bid to the Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company for extracurricular uses such as soft drinks, equipment and advertising.

Noted that members of the theater department will be getting some time on stage soon too, as they will be performing the musical “Hairspray” in collaboration with G.W. Carver High School later this month. It will first be performed at Carver on April 12 at 6 p.m., April 13 at 10 a.m. and April 14 at 3 p.m., although Carver director Gabrielle Jones-Mason said the April 13 show is already sold out. The set will then be transported to MBHS, where students will perform the musical again on 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 3 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on May 21 at the Charles Mason Board Building. Graduation for MBHS students will follow on May 24 at 6 p.m. at Samford University.