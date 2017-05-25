City holding public open house for intersection renovations

× Expand Courtesy of Alicia Bailey.

As Mountain Brook prepares for renovations to the intersection of Cahaba Road, U.S. 280, Culver Road and Lane Park Road, the city is partnering with the city of Birmingham and ALDOT to host a public involvement meeting on June 20.

The meeting, which will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens auditorium, will be in an open house format and designed to allow residents to ask questions and learn additional information regarding the project. Guests will also be able to review the layouts of the proposed project.