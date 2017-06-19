City hosting public hearing for sidewalk plan

× Expand Image courtesy of City of Mountain Brook/SAIN Associates. A master plan for potential community sidewalks in Mountain Brook, as designed by SAIN Associates.

Together with SAIN Associates, the city of Mountain Brook has updated its Master Sidewalk Plan for future construction and will be hosting a public hearing at City Hall at 6 p.m. on June 27.

City Manager Sam Gaston said representatives from SAIN will be present to answer questions and provide additional information to residents. SAIN presented a feasibility study for sidewalks throughout the community during a City Council meeting on April 24 and discussed the matter further during council on May 8. More information is also available on the city's website.