City hosts public information session for sidewalk plan

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Sain Associates and the city of Mountain Brook hosted a public information session about the ongoing sidewalk master plan project on June 27 at City Hall. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Sain Associates and the city of Mountain Brook hosted a public information session about the ongoing sidewalk master plan project on June 27 at City Hall. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Sain Associates and the city of Mountain Brook hosted a public information session about the ongoing sidewalk master plan project on June 27 at City Hall. Prev Next

Recently, the city of Mountain Brook has been working with Sain Associates to update their master sidewalk plan throughout the community. On June 27, the two entities held a public information session to gather resident comment and input.

At the session, residents were encouraged to walk around city council chambers to view four maps regarding the project: one that identified different sidewalk segments, one that detailed the ease of installation for different sidewalk segments, one that separated the sidewalk segments into corresponding levels of prioritization and one that presented the construction phasing of the project. From there, visitors were welcome to ask questions, draw on the maps and write questions to leave for officials to review.

"I thought it [the session] was very precise," said Mountain Brook resident Susan Pitts. "The folks who were here ... were very willing to tell you whatever they knew."

Alicia Bailey with Sain Associates said attendees requested additional review for sidewalks on Euclid Avenue and Little River Road, too.

While Sain Associates has an outline of the areas they would like to address, they will be taking comments and suggestions into account to review the drafts that were shown to the public on June 27. From there, Jennifer Brown with Sain Associates said they will perform a constructibility review and field review to return to city council with updated drafts of the maps.

City manager Sam Gaston mentioned as well that in upcoming years, the city is planning to allot a certain dollar amount of their yearly budget towards sidewalk segments that Mountain Brook Public Works may be able to address to help with connectivity.

Although Gaston said they were hoping for a larger turnout, resident comment is still welcome for the next ten days. For more information regarding the project, including drafts of the maps, click here.