City observing Thanksgiving

Like many in the area, Mountain Brook will be celebrating Thanksgiving this Thursday, which means many businesses will be closed.

County and city offices, including City Hall and the Chamber of Commerce, will be closed on both Thursday and Friday. The Emmet O'Neal Library will be closed on those days as well but will reopen for normal hours on Saturday.

Garbage pickup will run a day late and is scheduled to take place on Friday instead of Thursday, and schools are closed Wednesday through Friday. They will be back in session beginning on Monday.