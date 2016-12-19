City observing winter holidays with multiple closings

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 1

To celebrate the upcoming holidays, the city of Mountain Brook will have various closings. All city buildings will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 and again on Jan. 2. Because the holidays are on weekends this year, there is no change to the trash pickup schedule.

The Emmet O'Neal Library will also be altering its schedule for the holidays and will be operating on holiday hours from Dec. 18 through Jan. 2. The library will close at 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and it will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 and from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

Mountain Brook schools will also be out for winter break from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3 and will begin a new semester upon their return.