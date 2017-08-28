Construction alters traffic pattern in Mountain Brook Village

× Expand Courtesy of Evson, Inc./Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Traffic will be rerouted through the Mountain Brook Shopping Center through Sept. 14 to allow workers to renovate the bridge on Lane Park Road.

As part of the construction for the Lane Parke Shopping Center, crews are currently working to renovate the small bridge on Lane Park Road.

Traffic traveling through the area will be rerouted using the Mountain Brook Shopping Center's parking lot until Sept. 14. Drivers and pedestrians in the area should exercise caution when in the area and allot themselves extra time for their commutes.