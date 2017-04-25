Construction at St. Luke's to affect polling locations in special election

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

Due to ongoing construction at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35213, the St. Luke's polling location will temporarily be combined with Mountain Brook City Hall, 56 Church Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213 for the following special elections:

- Aug. 15, 2017 - Special U.S. Senate Primary Election

- Sept. 26, 2017 - Special U.S. Sentate Primary Runoff Election, if necessary

- Dec. 12, 2017 - Special U.S. Senate General Election

For questions about this change, please contact the Jefferson County Board of Registrars at 325-5550.

-Submitted by the City of Mountain Brook