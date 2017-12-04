Construction to impact various roads

× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson. 0513 280 Intersections Construction Road work signs went up on U.S. 280 as construction on intersection improvements began at night.

According to Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn, Dunn Construction began milling in the city of Mountain Brook on Dec. 4.

The area to be worked on will include Montrose Road from St. Luke's Episcopal Church to Mountain Park Circle, Mountain Park Circle, a small section of Mountain Lane and on Old Trace Road off of Caldwell Mill Road. The company will be milling and paving over the course of this week, dependent on weather.

Vaughn also said Bama Utility will be milling and paving on Overhill Road at Montevallo Road for the next couple days as part of a sewer main replacement project for Jefferson County Environmental Services.