Construction set for Abingdon Road

× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson. 0513 280 Intersections Construction Road work signs went up on U.S. 280 as construction on intersection improvements began at night.

On May 25, Dunn Construction will be performing roadwork along the shoulder of Abingdon Road. The construction is to prepare for future milling and paving work, which is scheduled to begin May 29, weather permitting.

Director of Public Works Ronnie Vaughn said Dunn Construction intends to keep one lane open while they are working, but short delays should be expected.