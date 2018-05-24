Construction set for Abingdon Road

by

On May 25, Dunn Construction will be performing roadwork along the shoulder of Abingdon Road. The construction is to prepare for future milling and paving work, which is scheduled to begin May 29, weather permitting. 

Director of Public Works Ronnie Vaughn said Dunn Construction intends to keep one lane open while they are working, but short delays should be expected.

