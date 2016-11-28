Council discusses cell tower, library updates

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch reads former Councilman Jack Carl a resolution recognizing him for all he has done for the city of Mountain Brook.

During their meeting on the evening of Nov. 28, city attorney Whit Colvin and city clerk Steve Boone discussed a possible renewal for the contract of a miniature cell site located on Mountain Brook Parkway.

The cell site, which is currently run by AT&T, has been in the area for several years and a broker for the miniature tower recently contacted Boone to renew its contract. The company initially asked for a price reduction if they locked in a longer contract, but instead, the city opted to keep the current price and proposed the idea of a renewal of the contract for five years. In addition, the company would have the option to renew every five years for the next 25 years and each renewal would have a 15 percent price increase.

Councilman Lloyd Shelton also updated the council on the status of the search for a replacement of long-time Emmet O'Neal Library executive director Sue DeBrecht. DeBrecht will be retiring in February, and in preparation the city has accepted applications for her position. Currently they have received about 30 applicants "from all over," and they are going to narrow down their choices to six for interviews. Shelton said the hopes are to have someone ready to take DeBrecht's place before she retires.

Also at the meeting on Nov. 28, the council:

Recognized Jack Carl for his services to the city.

Approved of the minutes of the Nov. 14 regular meeting.

Adopted a resolution creating a labor supervisor position for the Parks and Recreation Department to be filled at the discretion of the city manager.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the installation of one 91 watt LED street light across the street from the property at 4324 Little River Road.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of a construction agreement between the city and Specialty Turf Supply, Inc. with respect to improvements to [softball] field no. 7 at the athletic complex.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of a three-party expense sharing agreement between the city, the Board of Education and Mountain Brook Athletics with respect to improvements of the softball fields at the Athletic Complex totaling $8,480.60.

Adopted a resolutions authorizing the execution of an agreement with Brown Mechanical Contractors, Inc. for the relocation of a fire service line in conjunction with the Phase 5B sidewalk project.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to participate with the city of Homewood in an APPLE grant funded feasibility study of [pedestrian] improvements of the Hollywood Road bridge over U.S. 280, not to exceed $6,000.

Adopted a resolution amending Resolution No. 2016-104 with respect to the specific location of a small cell support structure in the public right-of-way at the intersection of Montcrest Drive and Montevallo Road and authorizes the issuance of a building permit for same.

The next city council meeting will take place on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.