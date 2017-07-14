Council holding special session for temporary Canterbury Road closure

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Road Mountain Brook VIllage 3

Mountain Brook City Council is holding a special session on Tuesday, July 18 at 8 a.m. at City Hall to vote on a consideration to temporarily close Canterbury Road from its intersection with Cahaba Road to its intersection with Village Circle. The agenda noted that right and left turns from Canterbury Road onto Village Circle would still be permitted.

The consideration comes after much discussion at the most recent council meeting on July 10. During the meeting, Alicia Bailey with Sain Associates mentioned that many local residents and merchants were concerned about the closure for the roundabout project, so council members decided to temporarily close Canterbury Road to judge how it could potentially impact traffic.

"This is a temporary move to make an assessment," said councilman Billy Pritchard at the council meeting on July 10.

If the consideration is approved, the closure would go into effect immediately for "as long as necessary for the traffic engineers and city officials to collect and evaluate date regarding how the closure impacts traffic flow, operation and safety at the five-way intersection and surrounding roadway," the agenda said.