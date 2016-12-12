Council reviews plans for Athletic Complex hydration station

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. On the evening of Dec. 12, the city council met to approve various changes throughout the city and to discuss a planned Hydration Station for the Mountain Brook athletics complex. × 2 of 3 Expand Rendering courtesy of Rob Walker Architecture. The first option for the Hydration Station is a free-standing unit with four sides of water fountains and water bottle filling stations. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Rob Walker Architecture. The second option for the Hydration Station renovates the existing water fountain and includes a water bottle filling station. Prev Next

After dealing with a troublesome water fountain at the Mountain Brook High School ball fields, Mary Margaret Hendry, her husband, Jeff Hendry, and Jim Noles came with a plan to renovate the water fountain: the Hydration Station.

Currently, the team has two detailed plans for the station. The first is a four-sided, free-standing unit that would sit near the existing flag pole and planter and would have both fountains and water bottle refilling stations. After realizing the cost of their first option, which would range between $70,000 and $100,000, the group opted to develop another plan.

This secondary plan involves renovating the current water fountain on the side of the storage building to include a new water fountain and a water bottle refilling station, which would cost about half the amount of the first plan, ranging between $35,000 and $50,000. While both options may or may not include misting nozzles to help cool patrons, the group has decided that they would like to fund this project through donations to the baseball team. From those donations, 80 percent would go towards the Hydration Station and 20 percent would go back to the team.

"Nobody else has something like this that we can find," said Jeff Hendry, speaking of the four-sided stand-alone station.

The group's biggest concern is raising the proper amount of funds to have the project completed by March 2017, which is the beginning of baseball season, although they would like to start fundraising as soon as possible. Of those who choose to donate, there are four levels of sponsors, with the top sponsors earning a "Corporate Sponsor" plaque that would hang above the station. Other sponsors would have recognition appropriately matching their donation level.

"This [station] is broad based," said Mary Margaret Hendry, adding that a variety of patrons would use the station for water. "We just wanted to leave something behind from our team."

Renovations within Mountain Brook also continued to the Gaywood Circle and the Williamsburg Circle.

As Shanda Williams, superintendent of the Parks and Recreation Department, reported, the renovations to Gaywood Circle would include adding stone to the flagstaff patio, new mulch and re-sodding the area. The cost of the project is budgeted to $1,905, and under current policies, the circle only qualifies for funding of $1,000 from the city. Residents have agreed to pay the difference for the project.

At the Williamsburg Circle, the city would be only be replacing the existing plants with ferns and re-mulching the area, which would total to about $677. This project also qualifies for funding from the city, and because it is under $1,000, leaves no payment to the residents, although it would not be maintained by the city.

Also at the meeting on Dec. 12, the city:

Approved the minutes of the meeting on Nov. 28.

Approved a resolution ratifying the transfer of cash/surplus between funds as of and for the year ended Sept. 30, 2016.

Approved a resolution reaffirming the city's commitment to promote safe workplace guidelines with respect to the city's workers' compensation program.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Con-site Services, Inc. for the grinding and removal of trees and organic materials stockpiled at Public Works.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement with Gresham, Smith & Partners for the design of the Caldwell Mill Road Bridge replacement.

Approved a resolution setting a public hearing for Jan. 10, 2017 at 7 p.m. to consider an ordinance amending Chapter 129 of the City of Mountain Brook Municipal Code, Articles III, IV, V, VII, XVIII, XIX, XX regarding building limitations in residential zoning districts, use exemptions, exceptions to require setbacks for architectural features and accessory buildings on residential lots.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of an assignment and assumption of maintenance agreement between the city and ISBI Cahaba Village, LLC and Cahaba Village Properties, LLC with respect to the "Agreement for the Cooperative Maintenance of Public Right of Way," previously authorized upon the adoption of Resolution No. 2014-118 on Sept. 22, 2014.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement between the city and C.S. Beatty Construction, Inc. with respect to its donation of materials and services for the installation of a trail loop and memorial bench foundation along the Jemison Trail.

Approved a contract with Bhate Geoscience Inc. to conduct testing for the foundation of the Watkins Branch pedestrian bridge, not to exceed $2,250, and subject to final review by the council.

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.