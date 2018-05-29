Council reviews social media policy upgrades

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook City Council met on May 29 and reviewed the city's social media policy an upgraded two Public Works Department positions. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch reads a resolution thanking James Carter for his work with the Village Design Review Committee during the meeting on May 29. Prev Next

As social media grows and evolves, so do the policies that accompany its use. Currently, the city of Mountain Brook is in the process of updating it’s social media policy for city pages, employees and departments, and council members reviewed a draft of the new policy during their meeting on May 29.

Trip Umbach of Starnes Law discussed the new terms with council members and said he looked at the existing policy to create a new, updated version.

“It’s very much in the vetting stage,” Umbach said, and asked for comments to be sent to him to review and take into account. He also noted there is “room to sprinkle practicality” when revising the policy, especially when it comes to having people sign a release to have their picture taken and used as part of the city’s social media.

“If somebody attends a city event and they have their picture taken, chances are, they’re not expecting their presence to be kept private,” Umbach said. Councilman Phil Black pointed out, however, that there may be different usage restrictions pertaining to schools.

Councilman Lloyd Shelton also pointed out that the policy says “Employees who violate the policy may be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.” Umbach explained that the possibility of termination due to social media use would have to be taken by a case-by-case basis since employees do have First Amendment rights.

Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn also provided an update after Subtropical Depression Alberto traveled through the area. Over two days, the department dealt with 20 downed trees, not counting limbs in the roadways.

“They’ve been busy today,” Vaughn said. “I guess now’s a good time to ask for an upgrade.”

Vaughn requested two employees have their positions upgraded as their roles have evolved and taken on additional tasks over their years with the city. The upgrade would come with a five to 10 percent pay raise, which is something the department has been preparing for.

“We purposely kept a couple of positions open a little bit longer to pay for both of them,” he said. “It hasn’t gone unnoticed that they’re going above and beyond of the things asked of them.”

Council members supported and approved Vaughn’s request.

Also during council on May 29, members:

Heard from Bill Veitch, candidate for Jefferson County District Attorney, and Steve Ammons, candidate for Jefferson County Commission District 5.

Approved a resolution expressing gratitude to James F. Carter for his service to the city on the Village Design Review Committee.

Heard from Vulcan Park and Museum for a funding request over a five-year period for field trips to the park and museum.

Approved the minutes from the May 14 Emergency Communications District and regular meeting.

Approved a resolution appointing Jason Comer to the Board of Landscape Design and George Israel to the Village Design Review Committee.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement for the design of a tree planting plan for Crestline Village.

Approved a resolution consenting to the asset transfer of PReMA Corp to Avenu Insights LLC.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a Municipal Lease Agreement with Southlake Capital, LLC with respect to the lease of public computers for the Emmet O’Neal Library.

Approved a resolution recommending to the ABC Board the issuance of a 040 – Retail Beer (on or off premises) and 060 – Retail Table Wine (on or off premises) licenses to Dinner.

Approved a resolution rejecting the one-time lump sum pension benefit payment authorized by the Alabama Legislature (Act 2018-563), and any similar future optional pension benefit increases (whether lump sum or ongoing cost-of-living adjustments) as may be authorized by the Alabama Legislature until such time that the city’s unfunded pension liability is less than or equal to 10 percent of plan assets (i.e., 90 percent funded), the city’s matching contribution is determined by the city to have stabilized and subject to budgetary constraints that may exist at the time of attaining such 90 percent funded status.

Approved an ordinance annexing a parcel of land located at 132 Queensbury Crescent, 35223 to the city of Mountain Brook.

Approved a resolution creating a heavy equipment operator and eliminating a truck driver position in the Public Works Department.

The next meeting will take place on June 11.