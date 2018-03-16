County Department of Health distributing oral rabies vaccine

× Expand Courtesy of the Jefferson County Department of Health. The Jefferson County Department of Health will be distributing oral rabies vaccines, as pictured here, in Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills March 20-23.

To help combat rabies in wild animals commonly found in surrounding areas, the Jefferson County Department of Health will be distributing oral rabies vaccines in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture - Wildlife Services.

Each oral vaccine is about the size of a matchbox, coated in fishmeal flavoring and is aimed at attracting raccoons, foxes and coyotes to decrease the spread of rabies. They will be distributed by vehicles in Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills between March 20-23, a release said.

If residents see an oral vaccine, the release said they should refrain from moving it unless it is where children and pets play. If it is necessary to move the vaccine, the release said the following precautions should be taken:

Wear gloves or use a paper towel or a plastic bag to pick up the vaccine

Toss intact vaccines into a wooded area

Bag and dispose of any damaged vaccines

Use proper hygiene after handling to vaccines and wash with soap and water any skin or wounds that came in contact with the vaccine

The release said that if a pet eats the vaccine, "a few baits are not harmful," although eating a large number of them may cause an upset stomach. The release continued, noting pet owners should not risk being bitten or exposed to the vaccine by taking it away from the pet, and if the pet eats it, owners should avoid the pet's saliva for 24 hours and wash any skin that comes in contact with saliva.

To have additional questions answered, call the Jefferson County Department of Health at 930-1230 or the Rabies Information Hotline at 1-877-722-6725.