× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson. 0513 280 Intersections Construction Road work signs went up on U.S. 280 as construction on intersection improvements began at night.

On July 19, paving and milling crews will continue their work on Mountain Brook roadways.

Workers will be finishing up milling on Old Leeds Road and later starting the paving portion of the construction. A paving crew will also be Eden Circle.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through construction areas.