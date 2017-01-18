Fields committee meeting Jan. 20

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 1

The Mountain Brook Fields Committee will hold a meeting the morning of Jan. 20 to discuss how to address issues with Mountain Brook fields.

The committee was first formed to look at options to maximize the use of the fields throughout the city, and during the meeting they will address why certain fields appear more stressed than others, and what the city can do to help the fields.

Committee members include Parks and Recreation Department superintendent Shanda Williams, city manager Sam Gaston, turfgrass manager for the city Allen Jones, park board chairman and active member of Mountain Brook Athletics Brian Lucas and city council members.

"We only have a certain number of fields and demand for field space is is growing and some of the fields are are becoming difficult to maintain at a high quality due to the extra activity," said Williams. "We are trying to identify exactly what the problems are for the stressed fields ... and the best possible ways to address the issues."