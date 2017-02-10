Fields committee reviews proposed renovations

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon.

After discussing field renovation options on Jan. 20, the Mountain Brook Fields Committee met again on the morning of Feb. 10 to review tentative plans for the proposed community fields project, involving the junior high football field and the high school baseball field.

To determine the current quality of the football field, Allen Jones, turfgrass manager for the city, took soil samples and found that roots have damaged the permeability of the soil. He said usually, the drainage rate is 8 to 15 inches per hour, but testing found the current permeability is 0.2 inches per hour. To remedy this, Charlie Spencer, who has previously worked on the community fields, suggested to strip the old sod off the field, till in sand to the top six inches of soil and then add new sod as a top layer.

In addition to remedying the permeability of the fields, the committee discussed installing new irrigation on the field, which Jake Taylor, with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, said could cost between $15,000 and $20,000. Councilman Billy Pritchard agreed it should be looked at, and Jeff Brewer, also with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, added "there's no better time to do it than when you strip the field."

While an estimate is still under development pending alterations to the original design, committee members discussed the timeline for the project and agreed it needed to be done in a timely manner so not to affect community practices and school events. "The cost is really important, but the timeline is right up there," said Pritchard. "If they [the contractors] can't get the timeline, they can't get the bid."

The committee also discussed proposed renovations to the high school baseball field, specifically how to bring in new sod. In order for supply trucks to get to the field, Brewer said they would have to take down a section of the brick wall behind home plate, build an entrance road and then replace the wall after the sod was installed, which could cost an estimated $40,000 depending on how it is done. "We want to have a big, easy entrance," said Taylor.

Shanda Williams, parks and recreation department superintendent, asked if there was a way for the existing wall to be reconstructed so it doesn't have to be taken apart every time sod needs to be brought in, and Taylor said if it was redone, it wouldn't be the brick that is currently there. Pritchard added that if the wall will have to be taken down anyway for the current plans, they should "put some thought into redesign."

Taylor also said that the sod has a warranty of 10 years. "The good thing about the baseball field is you have certain spots that get the majority of the wear," he said, adding that there are easy ways to replace the affected areas. Depending on what needs to be done for field upkeep, Taylor said the maintenance in 15 years could be about half of the cost of the current project.

The committee didn't finalize any plans or estimates, instead saying they would like to look again at the proposed plan and speak with all involved parties before sending out bids. Members will also discuss the project at the Board of Education meeting and the City Council meeting on Feb. 13.