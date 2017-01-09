First council meeting of 2017 to include public hearing on amendments

Mountain Brook officials will gather for their first city council meeting of 2017 on Jan. 10.

Council members are expected to consider a variety of resolutions for the city as well as hold a public hearing to discuss proposed amendments to Chapter 129 of the city code, specifically to articles III, IV, V, VII, VIII, XVIII, XX and XIX. These amendments may address building limitations in residential districts, use exemptions and accessory buildings on lots.

The pre-council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the pre-council room at City Hall and the full meeting, which includes the public hearing, will take place at 7 p.m. in council chambers.