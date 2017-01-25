Guild Gala set for March 18

The Service Guild of Birmingham is pleased to announce the 29th annual Guild Gala benefiting The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs. 

This year’s event is presented by Medical Properties Trust and will be March 18 at The Club. For more information, visit theserviceguild.org.

– Submitted by the Service Guild of Birmingham.

