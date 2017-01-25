Guild Gala set for March 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Service Guild of Birmingham. Back row, from left: Gala Committee members Stephanie Lynch, Julie Harris, Raegan Bellenger, Kari Powell, Amy Bickell, Lindsay Mullins, Louisa Jeffries, Lyndsey Mooney, Amanda Dwyer, Brandi Lowery, Laurie Shanks, Hannah Johnson and Alisha Johnson. Front row, from left: Courtney Truss, Jennifer Jackson, Rachel Waters (auction chair), Blaire Middleton (gala chair), Rachael Swatek, Karen Roberson and Cameron Hicks.

The Service Guild of Birmingham is pleased to announce the 29th annual Guild Gala benefiting The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs.

This year’s event is presented by Medical Properties Trust and will be March 18 at The Club. For more information, visit theserviceguild.org.

– Submitted by the Service Guild of Birmingham.