Gunshot reportedly fired near Sterling Road

Mountain Brook Police are investigating a gunshot that was reportedly fired near Sterling Road.

Officers responded to a call Jan. 25 around 12:27 a.m., and the victim said a young black man in a light colored jacket and carrying a backpack was seen trying to enter their car, according to a press release from Mountain Brook Police Department. The suspect took off when he realized the victim had seen him, according to police, and after the suspect left, the victim reported hearing a gunshot.

Police found evidence that indicated a shot had been fired, according to the release. The suspect was not found, and police ask anyone with additional information to call 802-3857 to speak with an investigator.