Holiday Assembly celebrates 74th year

The 74th annual Holiday Assembly was Dec. 16 at The Country Club of Birmingham.

Thirty-five presentees and their dates enjoyed a seated dinner in the East Room before being escorted by their fathers in the presentation. A dance with music by Familiar Faces followed for the honorees and their friends.

The members of the 2016 Holiday Assembly: Miss Adele Tydings Bloodworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Courtenay Renneker Bloodworth; Miss Mary Lauren Burdeshaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Acree Burdeshaw Jr.; Miss Victoria Jean Carmichael, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Donald Carmichael Jr.; Miss Lucille Grace Christian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Rosamond Christian; Miss Sophia Drew Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Brown Clark Jr.; Miss Anne Clayton Cole, daughter of The Honorable John William Cole and Mrs. Cole; Miss Isabel Brownlee Coleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Bibb Coleman; Miss Sally Reed Creveling, daughter of Mr. Clay Wilburn Creveling and Mrs. Suzanna Reed Townsend; Miss Madeline Ennis Everette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Smith Everette III; Miss Mary Tynes Flake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jared Gray Flake; Miss Lillian Ashley Fowler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Samuel Fowler; Miss Caroline Henderson Goings, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Eugene Goings; Miss Mary Inzer Hagan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Cobb Hagan III; Miss Elizabeth Alline Vogtle Hale, daughter of Dr. James Alan Hale and Ms. Elizabeth Vogtle Hale; Miss Sarah Randall Hydinger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elbridge Thornton Hydinger Jr.; Miss Elizabeth Lacey Jeffcoat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Jeffcoat; Miss Mary Steele Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Steele Johnson Jr.; Miss Caroline Judith Knight, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Bailey Knight III; Miss Ann Armstrong Lashley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Christopher Lashley; Miss Kathryn Chapple Lummis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Kessler Lummis; Miss Eleanor Claire Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Higgins Martin, Jr.; Miss Caroline Scott Monaghan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Jackson Monaghan Jr.; Miss Farley Southland Morris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Norwood Morris II; Miss Margot Grace Naff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Blevins Naff; Miss Caroline Lee Pope, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee McWhorter Pope; Miss Anne Heaton Dearborn Sanders, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Columbus Sanders Jr.; Miss Katherine Lee Seibels, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Kelly Seibels Jr.; Miss Sallie Evans Simpson, daughter of Mr. John Rembert Simpson and Mrs. Jonathan Hugh Register; Miss Lucy Jordan Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henley Jordan Smith III; Miss Mary McLaurine Trammell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Monroe Trammell III; Miss Helen Claire Tynes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Wilson Tynes; Miss Rebecca Fairbanks Hart White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Hart White Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. John Trygve Hoff; Miss Miriam Worthington Willis, daughter of Mr. John Perry Willis IV and Ms. Miriam Simmons Willis and escorted by her godfather, Mr. Harold Fougner Lassen; Miss Kathleen Connolly Wilson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Alexander Symington Wilson Jr.; Miss Virginia Cobb Witherington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Witherington Jr.; and Miss Sarah Shepard Yates, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Blake Yates.

