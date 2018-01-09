Infrastructure projects reviewed at council session

× 1 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Council members Billy Pritcard, Alice Womack and Lloyd Shelton were present for the council meeting on Jan. 9. × 2 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch thanks Sally Legg for all she has done for the city of Mountain Brook. × 3 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch presents Emily Feinstein with the Junior League of Birmingham with the proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Prev Next

For the first city council meeting of the new year, the three members that were present heard updates regarding two studies pertaining to the infrastructure of Mountain Brook: the Canterbury Road closure, to determine if roundabouts will be feasible in Mountain Brook Village, and the intersection of Mountain Brook Parkway and Cahaba Road.

Alicia Bailey with Sain Associates began by reminding everyone that the Canterbury Road modification must improve traffic for the potential roundabouts in order to receive federal funding for the project. If it works, the current modifications to the road will remain.

After conducting six observations before and after the holidays and several rounds of traffic counts, Bailey said the modification reduced traffic for southbound Cahaba Road out of the potential roundabout.

“We’ve addressed what we’ve wanted to address,” Bailey said.

In the meantime, Bailey said Sain has been completing environmental impact studies that are needed for the roundabouts project and the survey is complete with only minor adjustments. Currently, the only “red flag” for the project is that the part of the project area resides on top of unmarked graves, Bailey said.

This area will not be cause for concern unless the graves are historic — containing remains of those such as confederate soldiers or native americans, Bailey said — and to determine the next steps they must use ground penetrating radar.

While the city is waiting for results of the radar, council members approved a resolution to extend the Canterbury Road modification until a later date.

Richard Caudle with Skipper Consulting then spoke about the results of a study of the intersection of Mountain Brook Parkway and Cahaba Road. The purpose of the study was to see if there were any projects that could improve traffic and pedestrian flow.

After conducting the study, Caudle had a short list of recommendations, most of which are already underway or completed:

Fill in the gap in the double yellow line on Mountain Brook Parkway where the old crosswalk was located.

Remove the existing pedestrian warning sign on westbound Mountain Brook Parkway where the old crosswalk was located.

Replace the missing top rail of the split rail fence blocking the old walking trail.

Implement the landscaping plan designed by Nimrod Long and Associates that was approved at a previous council meeting.

Repaint the existing crosswalk crossing the north side of Cahaba Road.

Provide lighting at the intersection sufficient for 2.2 foot-candles. Caudle said he was going to speak with Alabama Power to see what options they may be able to provide as far as options for the intersection and return with that information at the next council meeting.

Also during the council meeting on Jan. 9, members:

Read a resolution expressing gratitude to Sally Legg for her service to the City on the Board of Landscape Design.

Recognized January as human trafficking awareness month.

Approved the minutes of the meeting on Dec. 11.

Approved a conditional use application for Mpower Pilates at 2419 Canterbury Road to conduct private pilates lessons of no more than three clients between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. provided the noise is acceptable to adjoining storefronts.

Approved a resolution authorizing the creation of one skilled laborer position for the Parks and Recreation Department to be filled at the discretion of the city manager pursuant to the “Rules and Regulations” of the personnel board of Jefferson County.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a commercial fire and emergency medical service agreement for the property located at Fairway-Parkway, LLC, 728 Shades Creek Parkway.

Approved a resolution authorizing the City Manager to issue a purchase order and to execute such other documents that may be determined necessary with respect to the removal of invasive plants from Irondale Furnace by an independent contractor.

Approved an ordinance authorizing the placement of a stop sign on Fernway Road at its intersection with Cherokee Road and provide for punishment for violations thereof.

Approved a resolution authorizing the placement of two (2) stop signs on Fairway Drive at 1) its intersection with Country Club Boulevard and 2) East Fairway Drive and provide for punishment for violations thereof.

Announced Jan 22 as the date for two public hearings: to consider two ordinances amending Chapter 129 of the city code with respect to accessory structures and buildings on residential lots and with respect to community shopping district permitted uses.

The next council meeting will be on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.