Jewelry thefts reported in MBPD community update

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 1

Mountain Brook Police reported three jewelry thefts in this week’s community update.

Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 18, jewelry was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 20 block of Winthrop Avenue. Another theft was reported at Brookwood Village on Feb. 5. A white woman was seen concealing jewelry into her clothing, according to the update. She was caught and all of the jewelry was recovered.

On Feb. 6, a burglary was reported at a residence on Caldwell Mill Trace. According to the update, the rear patio door of the residence was broken, and an unknown person entered the residence. An undetermined amount of jewelry was stolen.

Other incidents reported in the update included a report of receiving stolen property and fleeing. On Feb. 2, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a neighborhood, and they ran the tag number. This search returned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Midfield, and when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, it reportedly fled. The pursuit started near Montrose and Montevallo Roads and ended in Trussville, where the vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested.

Police also reported an instance of criminal impersonation and harassment after a victim reported their name and phone number were used to open social media and email accounts which have been used in offensive posts and ads.

There was also a hit and run reported off Montevallo Road on Feb. 3. A white man driving a red Honda Civic reportedly hit the victim’s car and left the scene.