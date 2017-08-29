LJCC collecting items for Hurricane Harvey relief effort

× Expand Courtesy of NWS

Administrators at the Levite Jewish Community Center are asking for the public's aid in providing materials for the relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey moved onshore as a Category 4 hurricane approximately 30 miles from Corpus Christie, and in the days since has dropped as much as 49 inches of rain on Southeast Texas.

The LJCC posted on Facebook Monday asking for the community's assistance in gathering items, and the center will be sending a truck with those items to Houston on Thursday, so the center needs all items by Wednesday evening.

Items Requested:

New Blankets

New Sheets

New Socks

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Saline Solution

Trash Bags

Sanitary products

LJCC Marketing Associate Stephanie Salvago said member Jennifer Sokol, who recently moved to Birmingham from Houston with her family, reached out to the organization to see if she could help coordinate an effort for sending items.

One of the hardest hit areas, Sokol told LJCC, is where the Houston JCC is located, and that she has been in contact with her friends and family in the area to see what they need.

Items should be dropped off at the LJCC, located at 3960 Montclair Road. Salvago said the center would provide updates as possible.