Man reportedly exposes self to female jogger

Mountain Brook Police Department detectives are looking for a suspect in a case of indecent exposure which occurred on Jan. 3.

On Tuesday, a heavy set Hispanic man with black hair and glasses reportedly pulled up to a female jogger and asked for directions to the Mountain Brook Center. He was touching his exposed penis, according to the Mountain Brook Police Department community update, and driving a white Toyota pickup. The incident occurred in the 3400 block of East Briarcliff Road.

The suspect has not been identified at this time, but police are following up based on the suspect description, said Capt. Greg Hagood.

The update also included two cases of menacing. On Dec. 29, a black man in a small green vehicle reportedly stopped the vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver stopped behind him. The incident occurred on Old Leeds Road at Pine Ridge Road.

On Jan. 1, two black men were reportedly chasing and threatening a white woman who had stolen from one of the men on Dec. 31. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Fredericksburg Drive.

Three burglaries have also been reported since the start of the new year. On Jan. 3, a home on Spring Valley Terrace was entered and three rifles were stolen. The suspect in the case has been arrested and the rifles were recovered, according to the update.

On Jan. 4, forced entry was made into two residences. One home on Green Valley Road was broken into, but the initial report is that nothing was taken. Jewelry and a laptop were reportedly stolen from the other home, located on Spring Street. A white van or SUV was also reported to be seen in the driveway of the Spring Street residence.

Two thefts at Brookwood Village were reported, including an employee who was caught giving himself store credit and an individual who reportedly shoplifted multiple clothing items and was arrested.

Other crimes included two attempts to cash a forged check. In one case, the male suspect fled before officers arrived, but left his driver’s license behind. In the other case, the suspect presented a forged check and was arrested. One victim also reported his wallet was stolen and there were multiple attempted uses of his credit cards.

Other incidents in the report included: