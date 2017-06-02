Police investigating after masked gunmen rob Mountain Brook home

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 2

In the early morning of June 2, three masked gunmen robbed a home on the 3500 block of Mills Springs Road.

Although Police Chief Ted Cook was unavailable for comment, according to a social media post he wrote, the gunmen are described as three black males wearing dark masks and dark clothing entered the home and stole the resident's wallet. The suspects were armed with handguns, according to a post from Mountain Brook PD. No one was injured in the robbery and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

"This is the only robbery of this type that I am aware of, at least in the last 21 years. This is very uncommon for this area," said Lieutenant Jaye Loggins with the MBPD Criminal Investigations Division. Loggins added that the house was unlocked and the crime is classified as a robbery 1 per Alabama statute. As of right now, there are no leads.

"Residents should always be on the lookout for anything suspicious and report it," Loggins said. "Residents should always keep their home and vehicle doors locked as well."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Mountain Brook Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 879-0486.

Editor's note: This article was updated on June 2 at 11:12 a.m. to include information from Lt. Jay Loggins.