Milling, paving to affect Mountain Brook Parkway traffic

× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson. 0513 280 Intersections Construction Road work signs went up on U.S. 280 as construction on intersection improvements began at night.

In an effort to renovate Mountain Brook Parkway, construction crews will be milling Mountain Brook Parkway on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn said.

One lane of the parkway will be paved at a time and the contractor will be responsible for directing traffic.

Paving will be done during the same hours on Friday.