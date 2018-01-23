Milling, paving to affect Mountain Brook Parkway traffic

by

In an effort to renovate Mountain Brook Parkway, construction crews will be milling Mountain Brook Parkway on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn said.

One lane of the parkway will be paved at a time and the contractor will be responsible for directing traffic. 

Paving will be done during the same hours on Friday.

Tags

by

February 2018

Mountain Brook Business Spotlights

Check out some unique businesses in Mountain Brook

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues