Mountain Brook Athletics gains additional field space

× Expand Leadership Mountain Brook students present the idea to create a mural in Crestline to celerbate Mountain Brook during the city council meeting on April 24.

Mountain Brook Athletics has grown over the years, and in doing so, has outpaced its current field space. Brian Lucas, Mountain Brook Athletics football commissioner and chairman of Mountain Brook Parks and Recreation, presented a possible solution to this problem during the city council meeting on April 24.

After meeting with the Levite JCC, Lucas said they are looking for a way to partner with the city and have proposed creating an agreement in which the city could use their football field if it was also maintained by Mountain Brook.

Currently, there are only two janitors taking care of the field, and Lucas said there are some “rough patches” that need to be repaired. Maintenance would include fertilizing, seeding and mowing the field inside the track throughout the year, which would cost approximately $9,400. The LJCC also asked for a $5,000 payment for fall and spring programs, each.

“This is just a perfect fit,” Lucas said. He did clarify that the city would not have exclusive rights to the field — the LJCC has programs to run on the field as well — and said they are working on scheduling to meet everyone’s needs. Using the field would provide MBA with an additional playing space and allow the programs to be expanded, Lucas said.

Lucas said he had not discussed the possibility of utilizing their gym, but was willing to ask. He’d like to have the field ready to go for fall sports.

“We’re obviously cramped for field space and this seems to be a pretty good space,” said councilman Lloyd Shelton.

“I think it’s a no brainer,” councilwoman Alice Womack said.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation was permitted to proceed with preliminary maintenance. A lease — which will designate that the lease is one year in length, in addition to additional details — is set to be approved at the next council meeting on May 14.

Leadership Mountain Brook students also continued their “City Improvement Project” presentations during the meeting.

The first presentation detailed a Crestline Village mural, which was introduced last year but not started. Students Katie Kehl, Frances Cheatham, Mary Kate Hughes and Virginia Williams decided to pursue the project again this year.

They have chosen an artist, former Leadership Mountain Brook student Mary Grace Tracy, to paint the mural and decided on a preliminary mural design after polling approximately 400 people at the Student Showcase on April 23. The design incorporates elements of the city and would be painted on the blank wall on the side of Crestline Pharmacy.

Classmates James Gillespy, Hunt Cochrane, Kathleen Wilson, Fairbanks White and Anthony Lauriello gave the final presentation, which also fed off of a previous project, the book “Buttons Explores the Brook.” Using a 2-D weatherproof figure of the book’s main character, Buttons the cat, students would create a scavenger hunt throughout the city.

The figure would be inlaid in the ground at significant areas around the city, such as the Old Mill, Emmet O’Neal Library, City Hall, the Civitas statue and the Riverwalk Pavilion and be found using clues posted online through the Chamber of Commerce’s website. Cost estimates ranged from $100 to $1,500 per figure, with the former of the estimates being provided by Sloss Furnaces. Students said the Department of Public Works agreed to install the figures free of charge.

To incentivize the project, students suggested offering Village Gold to the first person to find all the “Buttons,” and then offer a raffle for those who complete it in the first month. Those who complete it after the first month could then be given one of the mayor’s “Million Dollar Bills.”

Councilman Phil Black called it his “favorite presentation,” and council president Virginia Smith said projects with detailed budgets and plans would be considered by the city at the start of the budget planning season at the end of May.

Also during the city council meeting, members:

Approved the minutes from the meeting on April 9.

Proclaimed May 3 as National Day of Prayer.

Declared certain equipment surplus and authorizing its sale at public internet auction or disposal of such items not sold at said auction.

Authorized the execution of a through road maintenance agreement between the city and the Jefferson County Commission.

Set the date for FY2019 budget planning session to be May 23 at 7:30 a.m.

Approved a resolution authorizing Sain Associates to prepare a TAP sidewalk grant application for and on behalf of the city with respect to a proposed sidewalk along the Mountain Brook segment of Hagood Street.

Announced that the council will conduct a public hearing on May, 14 at 7 p.m. to consider an ordinance rezoning the property located in the vicinity of Overton Village from Mixed Use to Residence F and Residence G and amending the corresponding Overton Village Building and Development Regulating Plan from “Secondary Frontage” to “Residential Neighborhood Frontage.”

Moved the May 28 council meeting to May 29 due to Memorial Day.

Reviewed a possible land donation from the developers who purchased the former Wales Goebel Ministry site along Pumphouse Road. Under the PUD for the area, the land can not be built on and must be left in its natural state. Council President Virginia Smith said keeping a portion of property in the hands of the city could ease the minds of nearby residents who were previously concerned with noise and light pollution. City Attorney Whit Colvin said he would pursue the donation further.

Reviewed an update regarding the Shades Creek bridge. City manager Sam Gaston said bid documents showed Dick Shea presented an opening bid of about $382,000 and featured a concrete and gravel ramp and steel driven piers with wood placed on the outside to maintain a rustic look. The bid will be reviewed further after discussing cost breakdown with the anonymous donor who has been working with the city on the project.

Approved an ordinance rezoning the Country Club of Birmingham from Residence A to Recreational-2 District.

The next regular city council meeting will be on May 14 at 7 p.m.