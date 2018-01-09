Portion of Mountain Brook Parkway closed due to water main break

× Expand Park Lane Traffic Road closures for construction along Mountain Brook Parkway will remain in affect for the next several hours as crews work to repair a nearby water main break.

Commuters may see longer than normal traffic delays along Mountain Brook Parkway during rush hour due to a water main break. Public Works director Ronnie Vaughn said when contractors turned the water back on at a construction zone on Mountain Brook Parkway, the main broke east of the site and has led to road closures.

Mountain Brook Parkway is closed to eastbound traffic at Overhill Road and to westbound traffic at Southwood Road, and those closures will remain in affect while the break is being repaired, Vaughn said.

"They are in the process of making that repair and it may be several more hours," Vaughn said.