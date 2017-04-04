Mountain Brook schools closed April 5

In light of a severe weather threat for most of Alabama tomorrow, Dr. Dale Wisely, director of student services of Mountain Brook schools, issued a statement saying city schools will be closed on April 5. The closures came hours after Gov. Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency for Alabama, as many of the storms are tracking to cover a majority of the state. 

“Alabama is no stranger to the impact severe weather can have on communities and the devastation that can occur when the weather takes a turn for the worse,” Gov. Bentley said in a press release. “I have issued a state of emergency as a precautionary measure to ensure state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities should the need arise. I also want to encourage individuals to stay weather aware and have a method to receive the latest weather alerts.”

Storms are scheduled to hit the Birmingham area around 4 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. Residents are encouraged to be prepared and sign up for the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency's tornado alert system, Everbridge.

