Mountain Brook Schools closed Sept. 11

× Expand Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Hurricane Irma is expected to affect the Birmingham area beginning on Monday, Sept. 11.

Mountain Brook Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11 due to projected inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.

Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane, has caused widespread destruction and brought tornadoes to parts of Florida. The storm is expected to head in a northwesterly direction and bring heavy rains and strong winds to the Birmingham area on Monday, Sept. 11.

While the hurricane has since been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane according to The Weather Channel, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson County through Sept. 12 at 1 a.m. Gusts between 35-50 miles per hour are expected.

Director of Student Services Dale Wisely said the district is rescheduling the Board of Education meeting that was planned for the afternoon of Sept. 11, but a future date has not been decided.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey urged all Alabamians, but especially those in the direct path of the storm to be prepared.

“Please be sure that you take this storm seriously,” she said.

Ivey said the state is ready for Irma, and that she has activated the National Guard and directed the opening of at least four emergency management control centers in the eastern half of the state.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck event,” she said.

Ivey said President Donald Trump had called her twice Sunday, assuring her that the full force of federal agencies was ready to engage in Alabama as well.

Additionally, Ivey said Alabama stands ready to help those in Florida hit with the full force of Irma, and the state will send resources to those areas as Florida officials see useful.

John De Block of the National Weather Service said at the press conference that most of Alabama will experience regular thunderstorm conditions, but that there is a high likelihood that Irma will move into at least part of the state as a tropical storm before weakening as it moves northwest.

Over the 24-36 hours between Monday and Wednesday, De Block said that those in manufactured or mobile homes in the path of Irma might consider moving to a more sturdy place of shelter, as he and other forecasters are increasingly concerned about the impact of falling trees on structures.

De Block also said that because of the chance of torrential rainfall, drivers should as always avoid driving into standing water.

Those considering travel to other parts of the state should check algotraffic.com for traffic information and conditions. To stay up to date on the storm, go to weather.gov/bmx or follow the Birmingham National Weather Service on twitter, @nwsbirmingham.