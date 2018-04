× Expand Courtesy of USPS.

On June 30, the post office in Mountain Brook Village — currently at 2701A Culver Road — will close in order to relocate to a new location. A new address has yet to be determined.

In order to discuss the proposed relocation and process possible options, the United States Postal Service will hold a public hearing at City Hall on May 10 at 4:30 p.m. Local residents are encouraged to attend to provide input regarding the relocation.