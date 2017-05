× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 2

In honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, City Hall will be closed and trash pick-up will occur one day later, on Tuesday, May 30. The Police and Fire Departments will still be available 24 hours a day over the extended weekend.

The Emmet O’Neal Library will also be closed in observance of Memorial Day from May 27-May 29. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

For further questions regarding city closings, call 870-3532.