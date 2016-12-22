Multiple drug-related incidents reported in community update

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Mountain Brook Police Officer Orvie Mattson stands outside his patrol car on a residential street in the city. Officers will keep a close eye on homes where residents request a stepped-up patrol efforts while they are away.

Mountain Brook Police have reported two marijuana and one narcotics-related incident in the Dec. 22 community update.

On Dec. 16, officers reportedly found narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia while investigating a suspicious vehicle. Also on Dec. 16, an officer saw a car back into bushes on Bethune Drive, and found the occupant of the car in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the update.

On Dec. 17, police investigated a car that was stopped in the roadway on N. Woodridge Road. An officer found several minors in possession of marijuana, alcohol and paraphernalia, according to the report.

Police also reported several thefts in the community update, including clothing and fragrance items that were taken from a store at Brookwood Village, a knife that was stolen from a store in Cahaba Village Plaza, jewelry that was stolen from a purse and jewelry and musical instruments that were taken from a home on Abingdon Road.

Police also reported a car that was stolen from Park Lane S. between Dec. 17 and 18 was wrecked in Birmingham on Dec. 18. One occupant was arrested, and the car was recovered.

In addition to thefts from businesses, two unlocked cars were entered and items were taken. Between Dec. 16 and 18, a wallet and checkbook were taken from an unlocked car in the 2400 block of Park Lane, and on Dec. 19, several bags of personal hygiene items were taken from an unlocked car.

Police also reported two cars had windows broken and items stolen. On Dec. 15, a black male reportedly broke a car window, stole a purse and its contents, and then left in a white Toyota Prius with a Florida Tag. The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Bethune Drive.

One Dec. 16, a car in the 3000 block of Overton Road had its window broken, and a purse was taken from the car.

Two hit and runs were reported, and a third car was intentionally backed into on Dec. 15.

Other incidents included reported identity theft, where the victim had their credit card used without permission and had a checking account set up using their identity, and possession of a forged check. On Dec. 21, a black woman presented a forged check at a business on Church Street. When officers arrived, the woman and her alleged accomplices fled. Officers stopped their car and arrested the occupants.