Multiple thefts reported in community update

Several thefts were included in the Dec. 15 community update from Mountain Brook Police Department.

Thefts reported in the update included a cell phone and keys that were stolen from a purse between Dec. 7 and 8, a stump grinder engine that was stolen from a trailer behind the Shell station on Overton Road between Dec. 9 and 13, as well as jewelry and prescription drugs that were stolen between Nov. 5 and Dec. 7.

Police also reported two black women shoplifted multiple Polo shirts from Brookwood Village on Dec. 10, and a white woman shoplifted clothing from the 200 block of Country Club Park on Dec. 8. The suspect in the shoplifting incident from Country Club Park has been identified, according to police, and a warrant is pending.

A burglary at a business on U.S. 280 was reported on Dec. 11. Multiple electronic devices were reportedly stolen.

One victim reported charges were made on her credit card without permission between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, and this was categorized as identity theft.

Three drug-related incidents were reported in the update. On Dec. 9 and 13, police reported finding marijuana in vehicles during a traffic stop. On Dec. 10, narcotics were reportedly found in a car during a traffic stop.

Police also reported that clothing was stolen from an unlocked car on Culver Road on Dec. 8, three hit and runs were reported between Dec. 7 and 14, and a check written to the city bounced.